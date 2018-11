Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, police say.

It happened on the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue, just before 12:30 p.m.

Police say the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a burgundy 1990 GMC pickup truck.

The 57-year-old victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died.

No further information has been released.