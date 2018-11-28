Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a killer after a man is gunned down in North Philadelphia. The 36-year-old man was shot several times at point-blank range, according to police.

The incident happened just after 5:30 Wednesday in the area of 26th and York Streets.

Witnesses told detectives they saw two men firing shots.

Officials don’t have a motive yet and are still investigating.