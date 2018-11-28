Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who was captured on camera putting his hand up a young girl’s skirt in the Tacony section of Philadelphia. Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating the case and trying to track down the suspect.

Authorities have a really good image of the assailant because the assault was captured on surveillance video.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the video, the young girl is walking down Longshore Avenue, when the suspect parks his car, gets out and walks ahead of her, but in the street.

He then turns on the sidewalk to clearly cross paths with her. As he passes her, that is when he attacks her from the back, putting his hands up her skirt.

She stood there in shock before attempting to confront him. The video shows him starting to aggressively walk towards her and she runs.

The girl ran to her nearby school and police were contacted.

Parents in the area are disturbed and fearful to let their children out of their homes until the suspect is caught.

“He goes right under and puts his hand up her bottom in a dress. That is sick,” said Lynne Bernatovich.

“I am very concerned because I have two babies that come to my mom’s house all the time. There’s actually kids living right here, bunch of them, a day care. You have two schools right there, a playground, everything,” said Ashley Bernatovich.

Authorities are hoping someone recognizes the suspect and calls police.