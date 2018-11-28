Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane wants more time before reporting to jail to serve a sentence in a perjury case so she can make arrangements for her teenage sons.

A judge ordered her to report by 9 a.m. Thursday after the state Supreme Court earlier this week declined to hear her appeal of the 2016 conviction.

Lawyer William Brennan says the divorced Kane has primary custody of her 16- and 17-year-old sons. A motion filed Wednesday asks for “a brief extension” for Kane to start serving the 10- to 23-month sentence.

“Defendant requests a brief extension of the surrender date to allow her to solidify custodial arrangements for her sons with her ex-husband and/or family,” the motion reads, adding that Kane’s ex-husband “supports this request.”

The 52-year-old Democrat from Scranton has been out on $75,000 bail since being convicted of leaking grand jury information and lying about it.

Sources tell CBS3 that Kane “never thought she’d have to report to prison,” and because of that, her affairs were “not in order.”

The trial judge says there’s no longer any reason for Kane to remain free.

