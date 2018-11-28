Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dunkin’ Donuts is issuing a warning to its DD Perks customers after they say someone may have gained access to their account.

“Although Dunkin’ did not experience a data security breach involving its internal systems, we’ve been informed that third-parties obtained usernames and passwords through other companies’ security breaches and used this information to log into some Dunkin’ DD Perks accounts,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.

The breach was discovered on Oct. 31 after a security vendor told the company that a third-party may have attempted to log in to some DD Perks accounts.

What Information Was Involved?

Dunkin says it depends what customers had store on their account but hackers may have been able to access:

– Your first and last names,

– Email address (username), and

– Your 16-digit DD Perks account number and your DD Perks QR code

Dunkin’ says upon learning of the breach they forced a password reset that required potentially impacted DD Perks account holders to log out and log back in to their account using a new password.

“We also have taken steps to replace any DD Perks stored value cards with a new account number, but retaining the same value that was previously present on those cards,” the company added.

You can learn more by CLICK HERE.