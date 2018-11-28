Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Five employees at a Chester County facility that provides services for people with behavioral, intellectual and developmental challenges are facing charges. Three of the employees are accused of assaulting clients, and two other employees are accused of witnessing the assaults, but not reporting them, at the Devereux Kanner Center in West Whiteland Township.

All of the alleged incidents took place on separate occasions over the past three months.

According to West Whiteland Township Police, 27-year-old Christina Borden threw a 16-year-old to the ground and struck the victim with her knees multiple times, causing the victim to suffer a broken arm, during an incident on Sept. 30. Police say 25-year-old Monique Scott and 38-year-old Solgie Barbar witnessed the alleged assault, but failed to report it as required by law.

In another alleged assault on Sept. 30, Borden is accused of striking two juveniles and an adult in the arm with a cellphone cord. Police say Scott failed to report that incident as well.

On Oct. 21, police say 25-year-old Jordan Brothers struck an 18-year-old at the center, and on Nov. 6, 32-year-old Kimberly Dawkins is accused of striking a 17-year-old.

Borden has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, and other related charges. She is being held at Chester County Prison after failing to post bail.

Scott and Barbar were each charged with endangering the welfare of children and failure to report child abuse. Both were released on unsecured $25,000 bail.

Brothers and Dawkins were each issued criminal summons.