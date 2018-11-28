Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that they will not be pursuing any criminal charges against Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy following an alleged altercation that took place outside the Golden Nugget Casino.

The men were under investigation for their alleged roles outside the casino on Nov. 12.

Although the pair are not facing criminal charges at this time, they still have citizen’s complaints filed against them.

Those will be addressed in Municipal Court in North Wildwood on Dec. 11.

The Atlantic City Democratic Committee has called for the resignations of the two Democratic lawmakers.

“We find this atmosphere of inappropriate behavior and transgressions, to be unacceptable, specifically regarding the alleged aggressive behavior toward women while serving in a public capacity. Such behavior is beyond the norms of conduct of elected officials. This alleged conduct is disgraceful and extremely disturbing and should not go without reproach,” the committee said in a statement.

The resolution asks the governor or lieutenant governor to use “executive power” to suspend and remove them from office.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said in a statement, “The allegations are deeply troubling and must be appropriately investigated. That investigation is underway and should not be compromised by any forecast or speculation about what steps may follow its conclusion.”