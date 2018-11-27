BREAKING:DA's Office Files Motion For Ex-Attorney General Kathleen Kane To Begin Serving Jail Sentence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP)— Stephen Hillenburg, whose daffy animated “SpongeBob SquarePants” became an international hit, has died at the age of 57. Hillenburg was diagnosed with ALS in March 2017.

Hillenburg started his career as a marine biology teacher before creating the show in 1999. The show would go on to air more than 200 episodes.

“We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob Squarepants,” Nickelodeon tweeted from their official account.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

