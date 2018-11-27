TRAFFIC ALERT:Flooding Closes Portion Of Kelly Drive, Rt-44 In South Jersey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled today for Jerome Hill. Hill is accused of shooting Philadelphia Police officer Paul Sulock in early November.

Officer Sulock was trying to stop a gunfight in Kensington on Nov. 7 when he was shot in the leg. He walked out of the hospital the next day.

Hill is facing charges of attempted murder. He was one of two men charged in the shooting/

