SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (CBS) — A pastor in Mississippi is getting a lot of attention for his entrance to the pulpit on Sunday.

Pastor Bartholomew Orr of the Brown Baptist Church in Southaven literally flew in and it got a lot of people talking.

Pastor Orr addressed his unconventional entrance on Facebook.

“I am so grateful that even though all of the talk about my sermon this morning hasn’t been complimentary, I’m thankful that the word of God is being talked about at home, in cars, on social media, through all of Facebook and so forth,” said Orr.

The pastor says the equipment he used to soar over his congregation was in place for the church’s Christmas pageant and that it was donated by a sponsor.