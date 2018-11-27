BREAKING:DA's Office Files Motion For Ex-Attorney General Kathleen Kane To Begin Serving Jail Sentence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Netflix says they are creating an exclusive new slate of original animated series based on a number of Roald Dahl favorites like “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda.” The entertainment giant made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” said Roald Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl, “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

For the first time, Netflix says they will bring together the “highest quality creative, visual, and writing teams to extend the stories in this first-of-its-kind slate of premium animated event series and specials for audiences of all ages and for families to enjoy together.”

The list of titles in the agreement between Netflix and the Roald Dahl Story Company includes Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryMatildaThe BFGThe TwitsCharlie and the Great Glass ElevatorGeorge’s Marvellous MedicineBoy – Tales of ChildhoodGoing SoloThe Enormous CrocodileThe Giraffe and the Pelly and MeHenry SugarBilly and the MinpinsThe Magic FingerEsio TrotDirty Beasts, and Rhyme Stew.

Production on the first Roald Dahl animated series will begin in 2019.

