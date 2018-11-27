Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A company based in Utah is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The bulk ground beef was produced on Oct. 24, 2018.

Swift Beef Co. says the following products are subject to recall:

2,000 lb. – bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 628” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail distributors for further processing and food service distributors for institutional use in locations in California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

The problem was discovered on November 15, 2018, when FSIS visited Swift Beef Company in response to a FSIS ground beef sample that was collected at a further processing establishment and was confirmed positive for E. coli.

There have been no confirmed reports of any illnesses.

Customers with questions may call the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.