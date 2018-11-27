Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

Ewing Township, N.J. (CBS) — A retired New Jersey State Police trooper tragically died Monday as a result of an illness he contracted while serving in the line of duty in response to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Robert Nagle had kidney cancer and it spread to his lungs.

He was participating in the World Trade Center Health Program. The program provides medical monitoring and treatment for responders at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, Shanksville, Pa. and survivors who were in the New York City disaster area.

Doctors determined that Nagle’s cancer was related to his service to the New York City terrorist attack.