  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you want to find love, add a picture of you with your dog in your dating app profile. A recent survey finds that men and women get matched more when they include a picture of their pup.

New Jersey University Blocks Chick-Fil-A As Dining Option

According to a two-week long social experiment done by Pet Wingman, 69 percent of women and 38 percent of men saw an increase of more matches by having a dog on their profile.

Pet Wingman revealed that women fared much better than men with dogs in their profiles.

27-Foot-Tall Walk-Through Holiday Gift Box Now Glowing At ‘Love Park’

Women received 150 percent more messages, 100 percent more super likes and 122 percent more total interactions, while men saw 75 percent more messages, 200 percent more super likes and 53 percent more total interactions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s