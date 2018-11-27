BREAKING:DA's Office Files Motion For Ex-Attorney General Kathleen Kane To Begin Serving Jail Sentence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in the Graduate Hospital section of Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 1900 block of Carpenter Street around 3 p.m.

Police say a man and woman were shot inside a car.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot eight times. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.

The 22-year-old woman was shot once in the elbow and was transported to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

