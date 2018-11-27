Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Hatboro are searching for a man who broke into a home while wearing a “Scream” mask. The incident happened on Monday.

Hatboro Police were called to a home on the 200 block of Byberry Avenue around 10:50 a.m. after a resident found their house was broken into.

Police say the suspect forced entry to a rear door and stole credit card and jewelry from the home.

Police believe the suspect may have been casing the home and parked his vehicle in an adjacent business complex.

Police recovered security footage of a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with fading paint.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Hatboro Police at 215-675-2832.