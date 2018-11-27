Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — One person is in custody following a deadly shooting inside the Paradise Township Municipal Building in Monroe County.
Man Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl He Met While Posing As Teen On Snapchat
Pennsylvania State Police responded to the municipal building shortly before 8:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
When troopers arrived, they located the victim and took a man into custody without incident.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
New Jersey University Blocks Chick-Fil-A As Dining Option
Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting.