PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — One person is in custody following a deadly shooting inside the Paradise Township Municipal Building in Monroe County.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the municipal building shortly before 8:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When troopers arrived, they located the victim and took a man into custody without incident.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting.

