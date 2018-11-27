Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new list is out of the top baby names for 2018. Topping the list for girls, Sophia, Olivia and Emma. For boys it’s Jackson, Liam, and Noah.

Some names are trending up in a big way.

So-called “zen names,” Peace is up 66 percent and Sky is up 38 percent.

Kardashian-Jenner names like Stormi and Saint have also seen a big rise in popularity.

Also on the upswing, are food names like Kiwi and Kale.