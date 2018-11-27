BREAKING:Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane Ordered To Report To Jail By Thursday Morning
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new list is out of the top baby names for 2018. Topping the list for girls, Sophia, Olivia and Emma. For boys it’s Jackson, Liam, and Noah.

Some names are trending up in a big way.

So-called “zen names,” Peace is up 66 percent and Sky is up 38 percent.

Kardashian-Jenner names like Stormi and Saint have also seen a big rise in popularity.

Also on the upswing, are food names like Kiwi and Kale.

