DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) – Heavy rains are still causing roads to be flooded across the region Tuesday.

Route 44 in Deptford is closed in both directions Tuesday morning due to flooding. Take I-295 as an alternate route.

The outbound lane on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia is closed at Fountain Green Drive. Police were called to the scene at 5:05 a.m. to find the sewers flooding. Take the MLK Drive or I-76 instead.

A Flood Warning is in effect until Tuesday morning for parts of South Jersey.