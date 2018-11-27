Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Prosecutors in suburban Philadelphia have asked a judge to revoke former state Attorney General Kathleen Kane’s bail so she will begin serving a 10- to 23-month perjury sentence.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office filed a revocation request Tuesday that argues the 52-year-old Kane isn’t entitled to bail now that the state Supreme Court has declined to take up her appeal.

PA Supreme Court declines to hear the appeal of former Attorney General Kathleen Kane. We will file a motion to revoke bail tomorrow as she no longer has a legal right to bail pending appeal. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) November 26, 2018

The justices won’t consider whether Kane was properly convicted of two counts of felony perjury and seven misdemeanor charges, including obstruction and conspiracy.

She’s been out on $75,000 bail since her October 2016 sentencing to 10 to 23 months in jail.

The judge could grant such a request outright, or schedule a date when Kane would surrender to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Kane will serve her time at the county prison.

A three-judge Superior Court panel previously upheld her conviction.

Kane, a Democrat, was the first woman elected to the post of attorney general.

She was seen as a rising star in political circles, but Kane was accused of waging war on perceived political enemies. In the end, it dashed her aspirations of higher political office.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)