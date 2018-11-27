Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A community is demanding answers and justice after a triple shooting leaves three children injured on Sunday night. The triple shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of 60th and Ludlow Streets.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip. A stray bullet also went through the wall of a home and hit an 8-year-old boy in the face.

A vehicle in the area was also hit by stray bullets.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told Eyewitness News, threats on social media may have led to the violence.

“Social media certainly doesn’t make it any better,” said Ross. “It’s just a vehicle that sometimes they use to threaten each other, and there were times when you had to at least lay eyes on someone to do that, but now you don’t even have to do that. Now, it’s just a matter of getting on a computer or your smart phone, and start hurling some threats at each other. Sadly, a lot of these young people act on it and that’s what is very frustrating.”

At last check, the 15-year-old was listed in critical condition.

State lawmakers are saying enough is enough.

“The first thing that has to be done is the neighbors have to be heard. They are coming together tonight to voice their concern about their safety,” said Rep. Joanna McClinton. “The most important part is organizing to take action–to intervene to save the lives of our children.”

A meeting is being held at 6 p.m. tonight. We’ll have the very latest tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.