ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic City Democratic Committee is now calling for the resignations of Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy. Both Democrats were issued summonses for their alleged roles in a fight outside the Golden Nugget Casino on Nov. 12.

A committee resolution calls Gilliam and Fauntleroy’s behavior “disgraceful.”

“We find this atmosphere of inappropriate behavior and transgressions, to be unacceptable, specifically regarding the alleged aggressive behavior toward women while serving in a public capacity. Such behavior is beyond the norms of conduct of elected officials. This alleged conduct is disgraceful and extremely disturbing and should not go without reproach,” the committee said in a statement.

The resolution asks the governor or lieutenant governor to use “executive power” to suspend and remove them from office.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said in a statement, “The allegations are deeply troubling and must be appropriately investigated. That investigation is underway and should not be compromised by any forecast or speculation about what steps may follow its conclusion.”