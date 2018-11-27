Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Comcast customers will soon have to dig a little deeper in their wallets. The company recently announced that phone, cable, and internet subscribers will see an increase in their monthly bills by about 3.3 percent.

The rate hike will take effect in January.

List Of Top Baby Names For 2018 Released

Comcast says the increase is necessary as they continue to make improvements.

They also blame rising costs to carry broadcast and sports programming.