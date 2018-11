Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There was a dramatic crash in West Philadelphia Tuesday night. A car slammed into a house. It left a huge hole in the foundation.

The accident happened at 65th Street and Wyalusing Avenue around 6 p.m.

Police tell Eyewitness News there are no reports of any serious injuries.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.