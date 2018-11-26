Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Power has been restored to Philadelphia City Hall after a power outage forced an evacuation of the building Monday afternoon, according to PECO.
Around 1:15 p.m., the building lost power and was evacuated. Power was restored shortly after 2 p.m.
Philadelphia Courts said that court operations are closed for the rest of the day.
The Philadelphia City Council also tweeted that offices are closing or will be closed shortly due to a power outage.
It is not yet known what caused the power outage.
