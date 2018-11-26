Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Power has been restored to Philadelphia City Hall after a power outage forced an evacuation of the building Monday afternoon, according to PECO.

Around 1:15 p.m., the building lost power and was evacuated. Power was restored shortly after 2 p.m.

Due to a power outage all Courts operations in city hall are closed for the day. — PhilaCourts (@PhilaCourts) November 26, 2018

Philadelphia Courts said that court operations are closed for the rest of the day.

The Philadelphia City Council also tweeted that offices are closing or will be closed shortly due to a power outage.

Due to a power outage at City Hall, all @PHLCouncil offices are currently closed or will be closing shortly. Today’s hearings will be rescheduled. — PHLCouncil (@PHLCouncil) November 26, 2018

It is not yet known what caused the power outage.