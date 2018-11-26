Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in South Jersey have charged three vape shops with selling tobacco-related products, specifically Juuls and pods containing nicotine, to minors. The Egg Harbor Township police announced the charges on Monday.

Police say the owners of The Jersey Vape Shop located at 2164 Ocean Heights Avenue, the Vape and Tobacco Shop located at 6501 Delilah Road and EHT Tobacco & Convenience located 6105 West Jersey Avenue were issued summonses to appear in municipal court for selling tobacco related products to persons under 21 years of age.

The investigation began after police received complaints from parents and school officials regarding the alleged sales of vaping products to minors.