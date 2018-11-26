WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch 10 a.m. Monday Until 1 a.m. Tuesday
MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – Police in South Jersey are searching for a suspect they say is connected to a string of robberies. Millville police say three robberies occurred over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The three robberies happened at a Walgreens on Thanksgiving night, a Dollar General located on West Main Street on Saturday night and a Burger King on Sunday night.

Police say one suspect is responsible for all three robberies.

If you recognize the suspect in the photo, you are asked to call the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010.

