DELANCO, N.J. (CBS) — Delanco Police are searching for a suspect who stole wooden Christmas decorations from a family’s yard on Wednesday morning.

Wooden Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman decorations were stolen from the couple’s home at Second and Oakford.

According to a Facebook post by Sandra Lee Rossi Welsh — one of the homeowners — the couple purchased the decorations 32 years ago when they first married. The decorations were freshly repainted.

Welsh writes, “It’s hard enough having cancer and going through the holiday season on chemo, this was the last thing I expected to happen.”

Anyone with information on who stole the decorations is asked to call Delanco Police at 856-461-1515.

