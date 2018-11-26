Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released the identities of the four victims who were shot and killed execution-style in a Southwest Philadelphia basement last week. Two men and two women were found in the basement of the home on the 5100 block of Malcolm Street with one gunshot wound each to the head on Nov. 19.

The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Yaleah Hall, 20-year-old Tiyaniah Rakele Hopkins, 28-year-old Akeen Mattox, and 31-year-old William Taylor.

They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the bodies were discovered when officers were conducting a wellness check shortly after noon. A relative called police after not hearing from one of the victims.

“All four of these individuals were executed,” said Ross, adding that this was an “absolutely evil thing to do.”

Ross said a neighbor heard three or four bangs around 10 p.m. on Sunday, but because the home is under renovation, neighbors who heard the sound thought nothing of it. It’s now likely those bangs were gunfire.

No arrests have yet been made.