PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia Police are searching for a gunman after three children, including an 8-year-old boy, were shot in West Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The triple shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of 60th and Ludlow Streets.

Police say the gunman was chasing two teenagers down the street, while shooting at them.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip. A stray bullet also went through the wall of a home, and hit an 8-year-old boy in the face.

A vehicle in the area was also hit by stray bullets.

This car was struck by a couple bullets during the shooting that injured three kids last night in #WestPhilly @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/f3S9I3TmBW — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 26, 2018

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told Eyewitness News, threats on social media may have led to the violence.

“Social media certainly doesn’t make it any better,” said Ross. “It’s just a vehicle that sometimes they use to threaten each other, and there were times when you had to at least lay eyes on someone to do that, but now you don’t even have to do that. Now, it’s just a matter of getting on a computer or your smart phone, and start hurling some threats at each other. Sadly, a lot of these young people act on it and that’s what is very frustrating.”

All three victims are in stable condition at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Investigators have a vague description of the gunman, and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.