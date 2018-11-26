Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study shows Philadelphia is one of the 10 most sinful cities in America. Wallet Hub — a free credit score app — ranked 182 U.S. cities on 37 “indicators of evil deeds.”

Topics of interest ranged from violent crimes per capita to fast food establishments per capita and even “most active Tinder users.”

Philadelphia came in at eighth overall with a score of 51.23 — each category was worth up to 14.3 total points.

Cities were graded on six equally weighted categories: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Philly ranked seventh in anger and hatred, 53rd in jealousy, 15th in excesses and vices, 40th in greed, 13th in lust, 16th in vanity and 27th in laziness.

Unsurprisingly, Las Vegas was ranked the most sinful city, followed by Los Angeles, New York, Houston and St. Louis to round out the top five. Atlanta and Miami also beat out Philadelphia.