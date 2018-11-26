Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A power outage has caused Philadelphia City Hall to be evacuated on Monday afternoon. PECO has crews heading to the scene.

City Hall has lost power. The building has been evacuated. — PhilaCourts (@PhilaCourts) November 26, 2018

Philadelphia Courts tweeted around 1:15 p.m. that the building was being evacuated after City Hall lost power.

Due to a power outage all Courts operations in city hall are closed for the day. — PhilaCourts (@PhilaCourts) November 26, 2018

They also said that court operations are closed for the rest of the day.

The Philadelphia City Council also tweeted that offices are closing or will be closed shortly due to a power outage.

Due to a power outage at City Hall, all @PHLCouncil offices are currently closed or will be closing shortly. Today’s hearings will be rescheduled. — PHLCouncil (@PHLCouncil) November 26, 2018

It is not yet known what caused the power outage.