PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A power outage has caused Philadelphia City Hall to be evacuated on Monday afternoon. PECO has crews heading to the scene.
Philadelphia Courts tweeted around 1:15 p.m. that the building was being evacuated after City Hall lost power.
They also said that court operations are closed for the rest of the day.
The Philadelphia City Council also tweeted that offices are closing or will be closed shortly due to a power outage.
It is not yet known what caused the power outage.
