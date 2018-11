Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overturned tanker truck on I-95 is snarling traffic Monday morning.

It happened on the northbound lanes, past Broad Street in South Philadelphia, just before 3 a.m.

The tanker truck is blocking all but one lane.

Officials say it was carrying liquefied petroleum gas.

Crews are working to remove the truck.

One person was transported to Jefferson Hospital for injuries.