WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch 10 a.m. Monday Until 1 a.m. Tuesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

ERIE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and wounded another woman during a shooting at a pizzeria in Erie.

Luis Rodriguez was arraigned Sunday on numerous charges, including felony counts of homicide and attempted homicide. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

Social Media May Have Been Involved In Shooting That Injured 3 Children In West Philadelphia

The charges against the 48-year-old Harborcreek man stem from a shooting Saturday at a pizzeria in Erie.

Police found the wounded woman at a store. She told them another woman had been shot at the pizzeria and said the shooter was that woman’s boyfriend.

Authorities say Rodriguez told them he knew his girlfriend was working at the restaurant. They say he was armed with a handgun when he confronted her and shot her in the head.

Police Investigating Double Stabbing In Sicklerville

A motive for the shootings hasn’t been disclosed.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s