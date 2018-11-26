BREAKING:65-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed By SEPTA Bus In Frankford, Police Say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Heavy rains are causing some roads to be flooded across the region on Monday.

Police are warning residents that flooding has caused Route 13 to close at the intersection of South Market Street and South Walnut Street. DELDOT is currently on the scene.

If you are traveling into the city, South Walnut Street will be shut down and you will be directed to Rogers Road.

If you are heading out of the city, you will have to cut through the ShopRite parking lot to turn around.

Police ask that you try to avoid South Market Street at MLK Boulevard.

In Philadelphia, Kelly Drive is closed between Sedgley Drive and Strawberry Mansion because of flooding.

