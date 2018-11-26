BREAKING:Ex-Attorney General Kathleen Kane Loses Appeal, May Soon Head To Jail
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former top prosecutor for the state of Pennsylvania is likely to soon be behind bars, more than two years after she was convicted and sentenced for leaking grand jury information and lying about it. The state Supreme Court on Monday announced it will not review former state Attorney General Kathleen Kane’s conviction, and the Montgomery County district attorney’s office said it plans to ask a judge Tuesday morning to revoke her bail.

The justices won’t consider whether Kane was properly convicted of two counts of felony perjury and seven misdemeanor charges, including obstruction and conspiracy.

She’s been out on $75,000 bail since her October 2016 sentencing to 10 to 23 months in jail.

A three-judge Superior Court panel previously upheld her conviction.

Her defense lawyer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

