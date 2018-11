Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dog is recovering after being saved from the cold water in Brigantine. Brigantine police posted this picture on Facebook of the 200-pound dog clinging to the bulkhead in the bay earlier Monday.

They found the dog there after getting a call about the lost dog.

Officers worked with a boat towing company to safety pull the dog out of the frigid water.