LONG NECK, Del. (AP) — A German shepherd is being hailed a hero after alerting a Delaware family to a potentially fatal gas leak.

5-year-old Greta barked to wake up her owner in the middle of the night earlier this month and alerted him to a leak from a propane stove. The gas had filled several rooms in the house.

Owner Ken Walsh called Greta, a rescue dog, a “hero” for alerting him to the gas leak before it hurt him, his wife, and 14-year-old son.

Walsh said Greta was rewarded with a steak and sweet potatoes.

