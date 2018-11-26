Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Bergen County Prosecutor’s investigator was injured after being struck by a suspect in a hit-and-run on Monday evening, sources tell CBS3.

Sources say the investigator was working on an investigation with Camden County police when the investigator was struck by a suspect that was fleeing the scene.

The investigator is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

There is no word yet on if the suspect has been caught.

