BREAKING:Ex-Attorney General Kathleen Kane Loses Appeal, May Soon Head To Jail
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camden County Police, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Bergen County Prosecutor’s investigator was injured after being struck by a suspect in a hit-and-run on Monday evening, sources tell CBS3.

Sources say the investigator was working on an investigation with Camden County police when the investigator was struck by a suspect that was fleeing the scene.

The investigator is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

There is no word yet on if the suspect has been caught.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s