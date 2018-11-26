Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Is chatting via two thumbs better than using your tried and true voice? Not according to a new survey, which found texting is a daily source of stress for 31 percent, nearly one out of three Americans.

“What is LOL? What is OMG? I don’t know what is going on,” said one woman.

The survey commissioned by Viber, a calling and texting app, found while three-quarters of baby boomers didn’t mind shooting a text here or there, perhaps surprisingly just 58 percent of millennials felt the same way.

“My grandbaby is four, he knows more than me,” one woman said.

‘Incarceration Is Not Working’: Eagles Players Raise Money To Bail 9 People Out Of Jail Before Thanksgiving

Most people Eyewitness News talked to like the old school way of getting in touch.

Perhaps the most confusing aspect of texting when someone just drops out of the conversation, that’s what irked 32 percent of people followed closely by those who go overboard with one too many smileys.