PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people have been critically injured in a triple shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Philadelphia Police say the shooting happened on the 2800 block of North Water Street shortly after 10 a.m.

Three men were shot and all were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they are in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

