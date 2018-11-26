BREAKING:Ex-Attorney General Kathleen Kane Loses Appeal, May Soon Head To Jail
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new holiday attraction is open at Philadelphia’s Love Park. The official lighting of “The Present” was held on Monday night.

It’s a 27-foot-tall walk-through holiday gift box.

‘The Present’ is illuminated by 5 miles of red and white lights.

7e47081c9fe746c2937c1a1fb7b11b22 27 Foot Tall Walk Through Holiday Gift Box Now Glowing At Love Park

Credit: CBS3

It’s free but visitors can make a $5 donation via text to one of three causes:

  • PHILLY’S PARKS: Text PARKS to 501501 to donate to Fairmount Park Conservancy, the non-profit champion of Philly’s parks. For more information, visit http://www.myphillypark.org.
  • CHILDREN’S BOOKS: Text BOOK to 20222 to donate to Welcome America’s holiday book campaign for Philadelphia Parks & Recreation youth programs. For every $5 raised, 4 books will be purchased. For more information, visit http://www.phillyholidayfestival.com.
  • HELP THE HOMELESS: Text HOME to 80100 to donate to Project HOME, empowering individuals to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty. Contributions from The Present will help buy food and supplies for the Hub of Hope in Suburban Station. For more information, visit http://www.projecthome.org.

Bank of America Charitable Foundation will match individual contributions up to $5,000.00 per organization through this campaign.

