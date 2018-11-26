Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A 13th case of adenovirus has been confirmed at the Voorhees Pediatric Facility Monday. However, the outbreak in Voorhees is a different strain than the one that killed 11 patients at a care facility near Trenton.

The strain identified in Voorhees is Type 3, as opposed to the Type 7 strain at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

“The Camden County Health Department and the New Jersey Department of Health have been working with the facility to provide infection control recommendations and identify other possible cases,” said Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services. “Two site visits have been conducted to date, and the county Communicable Disease Unit will continue to assist the Voorhees Pediatric facility and state as needed through this investigation.”

According to the Department Of Health, patients in Voorhees do not have the severity of illness that was present at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell.

No deaths have occurred and no patients are in critical condition.

The Voorhees facility has not been accepting new admissions since Nov. 1. Exposed patients have been separated from the general population, but the Department of Health acknowledges that additional cases may be expected within the facility due to the virus’ ability to survive in the environment.

Symptoms of adenovirus include common cold, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, fever, bladder infection and inflammation of the stomach and intestines.