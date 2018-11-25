Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family in North Philadelphia is bringing the holiday spirit to their neighborhood in a very unique way. The Whalen family teamed up with Santa to set up a special mailbox that will deliver letters to the big man in the red suit himself!

The “Santa mailbox” is located in the Bustleton section of the city.

“So I’ve thought about doing this for a few years and finally pulled the trigger,” Nicholas Whalen writes in the Facebook post announcing the special mailbox.

Children and anyone with the Christmas spirit is invited to stop by the mailbox and send their letters to Santa.

“We have two young ones of our own. And honestly it was one of those things where we bought it and figured it would be a decoration,” explains Zena Whalen.

The reception has been immense with the Facebook post going viral and amassing over 1,100 shares.

“We had no idea it would take off as big as it did. It’s so heartwarming and so nice to know that there’s still parents raising their kids in the Northeast that want to be festive and take part in it,” she adds.

In return, Santa will make sure to respond to each and every person that sends him a letter during the holiday season.

The mailbox can be found at 9745 Hoff St. in Philadelphia. Already, the family has begun to receive letters.

The Whelan family plans to leave it up until about one week before Christmas.