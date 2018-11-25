Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All of that rain is causing some flash flooding across our area Sunday morning. Videos from overnight show the immense rain causing trouble on the roads.

Drivers were forced to go through lots of standing water along Kelly Drive. Flash flooding also swept through Burlington County.

In Mount Laurel Township, police officers had to close the area around Larchmont Boulevard and Willow Turn due to ponding on the road.

Saturday night’s heavy rains soaked the streets causing slick road conditions.

Police are urging drivers to take precautions and drive carefully as that water recedes Sunday.

The Schuylkill river is on a flood warning until 7:30 p.m. as well due to the volume of rain.