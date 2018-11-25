BREAKING:Delaware Memorial Bridge Re-Opens After Gas Leak Causes Closure Nightmare
Filed Under:I-295, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on I-295 northbound near Mount Laurel Sunday night.

New Jersey State Police arrived on the scene just after 6 p.m.

At least two vehicles were involved. The accident caused massive delays as the right land and shoulder were closed around Exit 36.

Delaware Memorial Bridge Closed Due To Gas Leak, Officials Say

Authorities have not released the number or identities of the victims at this time .

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s