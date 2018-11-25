Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on I-295 northbound near Mount Laurel Sunday night.

New Jersey State Police arrived on the scene just after 6 p.m.

At least two vehicles were involved. The accident caused massive delays as the right land and shoulder were closed around Exit 36.

Delaware Memorial Bridge Closed Due To Gas Leak, Officials Say

Authorities have not released the number or identities of the victims at this time .