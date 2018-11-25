Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after two cars and a SEPTA bus were involved in a crash Sunday morning in the Port Richmond section of the city.

The accident happened at the intersection of Somerset Street and Aramingo Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Police say at least five people were taken to hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.

Officials have not said what has caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more information.