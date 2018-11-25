  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMThe James Brown Show
    4:00 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after two cars and a SEPTA bus were involved in a crash Sunday morning in the Port Richmond section of the city.

The accident happened at the intersection of Somerset Street and Aramingo Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Police say at least five people were taken to hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.

Officials have not said what has caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s