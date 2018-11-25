BREAKING:Delaware Memorial Bridge Closed Due To Gas Leak, Officials Say
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three juveniles were shot Sunday night in West Philadelphia, police say. All three were transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The triple shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of 60th and Ludlow Streets.

Heavy Delays On I-295 In Mount Laurel As Police Investigate Fatal Accident

An 8 year old was shot one time in the right side of his face. A 16 year old male was shot once in the right foot. Both are in stable condition.

A 15 year old male was shot once in the rig hip and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with CBS3 for updates on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s