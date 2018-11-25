Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three juveniles were shot Sunday night in West Philadelphia, police say. All three were transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The triple shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of 60th and Ludlow Streets.

An 8 year old was shot one time in the right side of his face. A 16 year old male was shot once in the right foot. Both are in stable condition.

A 15 year old male was shot once in the rig hip and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

