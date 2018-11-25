Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The heavy, persistent rain that wreaked havoc in the area on Saturday night is not going away just yet.

Multiple flood warnings and watches are still in effect, with warnings in Burlington County, New Jersey extended until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Flood warnings extend throughout the Jersey Shore until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has also issued flood watches in Montgomery, Chester and parts of Bucks County until Tuesday morning.

In northern Delaware, a flood watch is in effect through late Monday night.

All of that rain is causing some flash flooding across our area. Videos from overnight show the immense rain causing trouble on the roads.

Drivers were forced to go through lots of standing water along Kelly Drive. Flash flooding also swept through Burlington County.

In Mount Laurel Township, police officers had to close the area around Larchmont Boulevard and Willow Turn due to ponding on the road.

Saturday night’s heavy rains soaked the streets causing slick road conditions.

Police are urging drivers to take precautions and drive carefully as that water recedes Sunday.

The Schuylkill river is on a flood warning until 7:30 p.m. as well due to the volume of rain.