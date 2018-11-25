Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s no surprise that exercise is essential for good health. The importance of exercise extends beyond humans and also matters for man’s best friend. In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson explains why making dog walking a habit is so beneficial and how to get started.

Dogs will get antsy and frustrated if they don’t get enough mental stimulation and activity. Dog walking is a great activity to keep dogs active and to keep them from being bored. Experts warn that taking dogs on one or two walks a day is not enough. Four walks a day is recommended by experts according to animal advocate, Carol Erickson. “Take them out even if you’ve got a yard,” Carol says. A yard can become too routine for your dog and will likely bore them quickly. For medium or large-sized dog, walking them every 30 minutes is highly recommended. “It will definitely help you. It will keep the dog calmer,” she adds. Even though it’s getting cold, Carol urges that the health of a pet relies on how often they get exercise and to do what you can to keep your dog busy.